CHICAGO — Leslie Barnett-Jaffe, beloved wife of David and the late Paul. Loving mother of David (Sarah) and Philip (Melissa) Barnett; and stepmother to Jacob (Stacy) Jaffe. Adored grandmother of Leo, Dean, Sullivan and Hyde. Devoted sister to Michael (Barb) Klein and Ivee (Frank) DeSeno. Dear sister-in-law to Harvey (Jackie) Barnett. Cherished daughter of the late Hy and Phyllis (Long) Klein and aunt to Lisa, Jill, Daniel, Joshua, Kelly, Brett, Barry and Steven.

Leslie was the founder and owner of Leslie Barnett Corporate Awards and Presentations, LTD. Additionally, she served on the Riverside Medical Center Heart Ball Committee, a major fundraising event.

Memorials may be made to Riverside Healthcare Foundation, 350 N. Wall, Kankakee IL 60901.

To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private.

Funeral arrangements are by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette.

To view the funeral via live stream at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, please visit the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page.