BRADLEY — Renata Skuja, 98, formerly of Bradley, passed away Sept. 20, 2020, at her home.

Renata was born June 16, 1922, the daughter of Adolph and Augusta (Nowicki) Cyonz, in Reislengen, Germany. She married Gottfried Skuja on July 20, 1949, in Wolfsburg, Germany. The two then immigrated to the United States. Gottfried preceded her in death in 1987.

She worked as a cook for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School for 22 years before retiring. She was a member of the German Dank Club. She was an avid knitter and knitted for needy children in Kankakee County and knitted baby blankets for her family. She loved flowers, coffee and wrestling.

Surviving are two sons, Mirvaldis Skuja, of Riga, Latvia, and Harry (Uschi) Cyonz, of Wolfsburg, Germany; one daughter, Heidi Fisher, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother, Rudy Cyonz, of Wolfsburg, Germany; six grandchildren, Charlotte (Alan) Kucer, Rene (Kevin) Boyett, Billy (Shannon) Oliver, Josh (Heather) Oliver, Christy (Mike) Wright and Erik Oliver; seven great-grandchildren, Sidney (Samantha) Ratty, Ashlee Ratty, Kashmir (John McPhee) Ratty, Jaden (Kylie) Crawford, Kiyah (Dennis Ferenchik) Boyett, Mikayla Adams and Paige (Patrick) Vanderswag; along with several great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Brigetta Wiegert.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, until the noon funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate.

Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.

Burial will immediately follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Aroma Township.

