Harlan Meyer

LOWELL, IND. — Harlan D. Meyer, 90, was born March 15, 1930. He passed away peacefully Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020).

Surviving are three daughters who will truly miss him, Pat Williams, Mary Cramer and Judy (Bill) Heldt.

Harlan also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Miaake (Donnie) Driscoll, Jason (Angie) Bruns, Alicia (Brendan) Myers, Rich (Brianna) Cramer, Jeff Cramer, Nathan (Brittany) Heldt and Nolan Heldt; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Meyer, after 64 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, three brothers, two sons-in-law, and two great-grandchildren.

Harlan was retired from the phone company and farming for many years. He had been living with his daughter in Lowell, Ind.

He was a loyal member of Zion Lutheran Church, Beecher, for many years, where he also volunteered many hours of service.

The family is holding a private service.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Beecher.