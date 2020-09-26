Arthur Huffines

KANKAKEE — Arthur “Art” Huffines, 95, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020) at his home.

He was born July 10, 1925, in Elizabethtown, Ky., the son of Irvin and Mayme (Haynes) Huffines. Arthur married Jewel Hilgeman on Sept. 23, 1966, in Bloomington.

Art was a truck driver for Kroehler Furniture. He enjoyed bowling with the Kroehler Bowling League and golfing. Art scored a hole in one on July 4, 1999, at the Manteno Golf Course. Most of all, he loved getting together with his family and friends.

Arthur was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having proudly served during World War II.

He was an active member of the St. John United Church of Christ in Kankakee, where he volunteered as a driver and did handywork around the church.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Jewel Huffines, of Kankakee; his children, Duane (Debbie) Huffines, of Dunedin, Fla., Brad (Phyllis) Huffines, of Huntingburg, Ind., Kyla (Mike) Irwin, of Bourbonnais, Bryan (Joyce) Huffines, of Dunedin, Fla., and Brent Huffines, of Tampa, FL; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Frances (Don) Dickey, of Farmersburg, Ind., and Betty (Jim) Flood, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; three sisters, Pauline Gollar, Evelyn Breeden and Janice Apple; three brothers, Frank Huffines, Ralph “Dink” Huffines and Paul Huffines; and one grandson.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Private family services will be held.

Inurnment will be in at Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ in Kankakee.

