Sandra Moutrey

CRETE — Sandra K. Moutrey (nee Woodward), 80, formerly a longtime resident of Crete, passed away Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020).

She was the beloved wife of 54 years to the late Glenn, who passed away in 2013. Sandra’s loving children are, Michael Moutrey, Stacy (Paul) Bachman and Lynn (Nigel) Letherby. She was also the cherished grandmother of Monica, Allison, Dylan and Liam; great-grandmother to Carson; fond sister to Garry (Nancy) Woodward, the late Norman (Cindy) Griese and Debra Carlen; and a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Sandra retired from Chemical Bank (now JP Morgan Chase) where she worked in the collection department.

Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by COVID-19, everyone asks that you please follow the state’s guidelines of wearing masks or face coverings and observe all social distancing rules. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, until the 1 p.m. service at Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main St., Crete. For information call (708) 672-7600. Interment will be in Skyline Memorial Park, Monee.

