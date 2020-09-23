KANKAKEE — Keith Barnhart, 57, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 30, 1963, in Kankakee, the son of David and Vera Doerner Barnhart.

He was a former employee of R&R Donnelly and LSC Communication.

Keith enjoyed bowling, coaching Little League, and playing basketball with his sons. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bulls and a Fighting Illini fan. He was a member of First Church of the Nazarene. Keith played and coached for his church softball league. He loved Sammy’s Pizza.

Surviving are four sons, Terry Barnhart, of Champaign, Curtis Barnhart, of Chicago, Clinton Barnhart, of Charleston, and Christopher Barnhart; two daughters, Sharon Barnhart, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Lisa Barnhart, of Kankakee; his best friend, Dawn Stanizeski, of Kankakee; three sisters, Janet (John) Crawford, of Lowell, Ind., Paula (Clint) Yale, of Bourbonnais, and Elaine (Bruce) McAndrews, of Herscher; and one grandchild, Davina Barnhart.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his grandparents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Cindi Schimmelpfennig will officiate the service.

Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

