Gene Ahlborn

BRADLEY — Gene E. Ahlborn, 86, of Bradley, passed away Sept. 16, 2020.

Gene was born in Peotone, the son of Orville and Callie Ahlborn, on March 18, 1934, in the home of his great-grandparents.

In his early years, he helped his grandfather, George, and father with their dairy business, the South Side Dairy in Peotone, by delivering milk from a truck throughout the town.

After graduating from Peotone High School in 1952, Gene attended North Central College in Naperville, where he was awarded a degree in journalism.

Gene served in the U.S. Navy for six years, mostly on the USS Tanner in the Mediterranean, surveying the coastline of Turkey and Italy. When he returned home, he briefly was a radio announcer for station WONC before becoming an independent insurance agent.

On July 1, 1972, he married Sharon K. Ross (Earnhart) and together they would operate Fiscal Insurance Concepts for many years. They also owned and operated a video store, Videotrain, and installed satellite dishes.

Gene was a loyal White Sox fan and member of the American Legion and Moose.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Sharon Ahlborn; father, Orville Ahlborn; mother, Callie Ahlborn (Hendrickson); sister, Elizabeth Ahlborn; and son-in-law, William Mailloux.

Surviving are his daughters, Kimberly Mailloux and Amber Ahlborn; son, Scott Ahlborn and wife Ernestina; stepson, Scott Ross; grandchildren, Jessica and Nicholas Mailloux, Christopher and Ryan Ahlborn, and Jacob and Benjamin Ross. Gene had one great-grandchild, Liam Ross.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.