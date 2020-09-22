Sharon Nelson

HERSCHER — Sharon A. Nelson, 71, of Herscher, passed away Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Sharon was born July 30, 1949, in Kankakee, the daughter of Lawrence and Arlene (Shay) Severson. Sharon married Larry Nelson on Aug. 16, 1969, at Herscher United Methodist Church.

She cared for many kids over the years in Herscher, running a daycare out of her home. Later, she went on to work for CIGNA for 24 years until she retired in 2015.

Sharon loved playing Bridge, completing puzzles in books and on the computer to keep her mind sharp, watching Hallmark movies and Game Show Network, doing needlepoint and creating all of her family’s Christmas stockings and blankets, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her loving husband of 51 years, Larry Nelson of Herscher; her two sons, Chad (Sheri Elzinga) Nelson and Kyle (Amanda) Nelson, all of Herscher; her grandchildren, Kade, Kamden, Kayna, Gavin, Rylan and Ashton; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Liz) Nelson, of Darby, Mont., and Steve Nelson, of Reddick; sister-in-law, Pam (Jeff) Nelson-Bertrand, of Kankakee; her aunt, Milly Girard, of Cornell; as well as several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Herscher United Methodist Church. A private funeral service will be held. Burial will take place in Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery in Herscher.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to Riverside Cancer Institute or to Herscher United Methodist Church.

