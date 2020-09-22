Nancy Seffinga

BIRCHWOOD, WIS. — Nancy (Morris) Seffinga, 73, of Birchwood, Wis., passed away Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at her home surrounded by her loved ones with her husband and two dogs.

She was born Sept. 14, 1947, in Hauer, Wis., the daughter of John and Irene (Nordback) Morris. Nancy lived many years in Bourbonnais, before moving to Birchwood, Wis., in 1980 where she met her husband, Randy Seffinga.

Surviving are her husband, Randy Seffinga; one brother, Roy and Donna Morris; two sisters, Karen (Morris) Allen and Jewel Morris; her two granddaughters, Desi and Dani Riordan; sister-in-law, Jacky Seffinga; several nieces and nephews; and two canine children, Sassy and Babygirl.

Preceding her in death were her son, Michael Riordan; parents, John and Irene Morris; sister, Judy Morris Isaacs; one nephew, Scott Perry; and her mother- and father-in-law, Larry and Carol (Hayes) Seffinga.

A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in Birchwood, Wis.

Funeral arrangements are by Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

