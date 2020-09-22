John 'Jack' Davenport

SHELDON — John Russell “Jack” Davenport, 91, of Sheldon, passed away Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020).

He was born May 6, 1929, in a farmhouse south of Stockland, the son of Darleigh and Beulah Mohler Davenport, and grew up on the farm there.

Jack went to a country school through 4th grade and then went to Stockland Grade School and graduated from Stockland High School in 1948.

As a teenager, he worked on the railroad during the summers during World War II.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army Paratroopers in 1948 and served at Fort Knox, Fort Benning, Fort Bragg and Fort Campbell. Jack was discharged from the Army in 1950 and re-enlisted in 1951. He was sent to Japan where he then met up with the 187th Airborne RCT Unit “Rakkasans.” He went on to Korea to serve as a combat paratrooper and staff sergeant during the Korean War. Jack earned the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, and Glider Badge. He returned from the Army in 1953 and married Phyllis Sheridan on Sept. 23, 1953, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, in Hoopeston. She preceded him in death March 4, 2015.

Jack worked at Trudeau’s Body Shop in Sheldon from 1953 to 1978 for Charles Trudeau and then was co-owner for many years until his son, Joel, took over the business in 2016.

He and Phyllis enjoyed many trips with the Travel Discoveries group, including several cruises and trips to England, Scotland, Egypt, Greece, Turkey, the Panama Canal, Hawaii and Alaska.

In addition to travelling, he enjoyed woodworking and model airplanes. He also had his student pilot’s license during the time Sheldon had an airport.

He was a member of St. Edmund’s Catholic Church in Watseka; a 50-plus-year member of the Sheldon Fire Department, being a trustee for the district for 15 years; a member of the American Legion and VFW; and on the Sheldon Building and Loan Board of Directors.

Surviving are his five children, Gary (Christina) Davenport, of Bonita Springs, Fla., Diane (Stan) Molter, of Sheldon, John (Melodee) Davenport Jr., of Sheldon, Kendra (Darrell) Fredrickson, of Kentland, Ind., and Joel (Nancy) Davenport, of Sheldon; 13 grandchildren, Justin, Blake, Eric, Gabe, Keaton and Tanner Davenport, Jessica Jackson, Joe Molter, Weston Wessels, Will and Sophia Fredrickson, Robin Warren, Tony Miller, and Victoria Hoop; 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Betty Sands, of Brook, Ind.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Davenport, of Sheldon, Mary (Kenneth) Sorensen, of Watseka, and John (Judy) Sheridan Jr., of Hoopeston; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Lester and Frank.

“He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who loved his family, was an excellent role model, and will be greatly missed,” his family said.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, Sept. 24, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. A private funeral service will follow, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service in Sheldon Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Sheldon Fire Department.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.