Mary Elliot

CHEBANSE — Mary M. Elliot, 96, of Chebanse, passed away Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton.

Mary was born May 16, 1924, in Cullom, the daughter of William and Gertrude (Koerner) Deany. She married William F. Elliot on Oct. 13, 1945, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death March 5, 2008.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Denny and Chuck Elliot; five brothers, LeRoy, William, Don, Vince and Mike Deany; three sisters, Veronica Quigley, Bernice Deany and Josephine Merten; and one son-in-law, James DuVall.

Surviving are two daughters, Betty DuVall, of Chebanse, and Bev (Dick) Benge, of Chebanse; two sons, Larry (Donna) Elliot, of Chebanse, and Randy (Linda) Elliot, of Chebanse; one sister, Clara Kinkade, of Bourbonnais; two daughters-in-law, Dolores Elliot, of Mt. Vernon, and Becky Elliot, of Chebanse; 20 grandchildren, Amanda Martinez, Melissa Benge, Joanna Campbell, Dana Hill, Chad DuVall, Jarod Elliot, Kendra Regnier, Nicole Elliot, Sarah Elliot, Laura Elliot, Gavin Hargrave, Sean Elliot, Cheryl Warman, Karie Prokop, Dawn Elliot, Denise Sherrod, Diane Belmont, Amanda LeDoux, Mary LeDoux and Jenny LeDoux; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mary was a member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse, as well as Council of Catholic Women (CCW) where she held every office. She ran funeral dinners at church for 56 years and was twice voted Sts. Mary and Joseph Woman of the Year in 1969 and 2013. Mary loved playing cards, playing Bingo, watching the Cubs and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She enjoyed helping her husband on the farm.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Private funeral services will take place with burial to follow in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to church Masses, Otto Township Fire Department, or Uplifted Care in Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley).

Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.