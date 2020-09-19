Phyllis Paap

KANKAKEE — Phyllis A. Paap, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born March 7, 1927, in Rankin, the daughter of Pete and Essie Harper Thaden.

Phyllis married Verlin Paap on Oct. 5, 1963, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death in 1996.

She was a retired employee of Kankakee School District 111.

Phyllis had been a volunteer with Catholic Charities. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Women of the Moose.

She enjoyed bowling and golfing.

Phyllis was a member of the Merry Music Makers and participated in the Spice of Life.

Surviving are one son, Garii Paap, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Brandi Paap-Helfrich, Staci Paap-Schott and Jaymi Paap; one great-grandchild, Dylan Helfrich; three sisters, Beulah Daniels, of Kankakee, Janice Miller, of Kankakee, and Peggy Steen, of Arizona; and one brother, John Thaden, of Bourbonnais.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; and one son, Danny Lee Moody.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

