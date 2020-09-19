DWIGHT — Mary Grace Shapland, 88, of Dwight, passed away at Heritage Health in Dwight, on Wednesday (Sept. 17, 2020).

She was born in Dwight on Jan. 2, 1932, the daughter of Fred “Fritz” Humbert and Grace (Jacobsgaard) Humbert, of Dwight.

Mary Grace attended Saunemin High School and Dwight Township High School, where she graduated. She married Richard Shapland Jr., in Emington, on April 2, 1952.

Surviving are one son, Richard (Carol) Shapland, of Sarasota, Fla.; daughters, Debra (Richard) Welch, of Lombard, Cathy Shapland Cords, of Limestone, and Carol Shapland Savoie, of Beverly Hills, Calif. Also surviving are one sister, Shirley (William) Ohlendorf, of Bloomington; one brother-in-law, Ronald Gosteli, of Dwight; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Humbert; one grandson, Jeff Shapland; and two granddaughters, Jenn Shapland and Natalie Welch.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her brothers, Dale and Gary Humbert; and a sister, Joanne.

Mary Grace loved music and played the piano and organ at various nursing homes and at church. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, gardening and bird watching.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, in Oaklawn Cemetery in Dwight. The Rev. Grant Speece will officiate.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

