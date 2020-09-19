ST. CHARLES — Keith Mizerek, 52, passed away Sunday (Sept. 13, 2020) at his home.

He was born Jan. 2, 1968, in Bayonne, N.J., the son of Ronald and Diane Mizerek.

Keith was passionate and full of life. He loved his family fiercely and unconditionally. Expressive and affectionate, he embraced all warmly.

Keith had a gift of bringing smiles to everyone in the room. He has left a lasting impression on all those blessed to know him.

Surviving are his wife of nine years, Lindsey; two sons, Mitchell (mother: Desiree Denoyer) and Jordan; his father; a sister, Michelle (Jeff) Starbuck; a niece, Kiersten; a nephew, Robert (Katelyn); and three great-nieces, Ella, Everly and Miller.

Preceding him in death were his mother; and a brother, Ron.

The memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Patrick Crane Road Catholic Church, 6N491 Crane Road, St. Charles.

Funeral arrangements are by Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles, phone (630) 584-0060.

Please sign his online guestbook at yursfuneralhomes.com.