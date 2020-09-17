Michelle Bishop

CLIFTON — Michelle Rae Bishop, 41, of Clifton, passed away Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Dec. 17, 1978, in Kankakee, the daughter of Louis F. and Rachael A. (Heller) Bishop.

Surviving are her mother, Rachael A. Bishop, of Herscher; one son, Reece B. Jarvis, of Clifton; one daughter, Madyson R. Jarvis, of Clifton; her life partner, Matt Sertich, of Clifton; one sister, Nikki R. (Dan Gagnon) Shifflet, of Cabery; and two nieces, Haley G. Maland, of Bourbonnais, and Kamryn N. Shifflet, of Cabery.

Preceding her in death were her father; and both sets of grandparents.

Michelle enjoyed cooking, gardening, making arts and crafts, singing karaoke, watching Comet football, and she loved spending time with her kids. She was a selfless person who enjoyed caring for others. She was in charge of the Casino Night Benefit for the Comets and loved to laugh with her friends.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions, the funeral service will be private. The Rev. Eric Brown will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the educational fund for Michelle’s kids, Reece and Madyson, at the Federated Bank in Chebanse.

