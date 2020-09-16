BONFIELD — Shirley Berger, a remarkable lady who did not meet a piece of fabric she did not like. Preferably known as “Nana,” Shirley entered eternal life Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020).

Nana was born June 29, 1933, the daughter of Adolf and Amanda (Bush) Burk, in Morris. She married Kenneth “Kenny” A. Berger on Nov. 14, 1954. They had two sons, Brian and Gerald.

She was a very skilled organist who played at Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was a member. She also used her talents to musically entertain at many different local venues.

Shirley was employed by Herscher Grain Elevator for more than 30 years. Nana thoroughly enjoyed creating anything and everything with her fleet of sewing machines and her endless yards of fabric. When she wasn’t behind the sewing machine, other joys that filled her heart were baking and cooking and just being in the kitchen where she happily perfected the peanut butter cookie for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

For the last 17 years, Nana enjoyed traveling to many countries and snow birding every winter in Florida, where she made an endless supply of memories with Norman and a multitude of friends. One of Nana’s greatest joys was being able to watch her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in all the activities they loved. Nana spent countless hours and drove countless miles to support all generations of her beloved family.

Surviving are her longtime boyfriend, Norman Bauer, of Bonfield; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Rebecca Berger, of Herscher; three grandchildren, Cassandra Royal (Tom), of Chebanse, Kenneth Berger (Amanda), of Herscher, Katherine Hull (Seth), of Gibson City; and nine great-grandchildren, Kenneth, Remi, Josie and Annabelle Royal, Preston, Arthur and Eloise Berger, and David and Eden Hull. She is also survived by her two sisters, Barb Morphey, of Mazon, and Linda Beiswanger (Terry), of Houston, Texas; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth; and her son, Gerald.

Nana was feisty and full of life. She truly lived until her last moments here on Earth. Her faith in the Lord reassures friends and family that her spirit lives on in Heaven. “She is fiercely loved and will forever be missed. We love you Nana…..or Shirley, Ma, Nan, Gran, Granny or her favorite ‘Granny Appleseed.’”

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher.

Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.

The Rev. Eric Brown will officiate the service. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Herscher.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.