Rhonda Cloonen

IRWIN — Rhonda L. Cloonen, 73, of Irwin, passed away Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at her home.

She was born June 19, 1947, in Chicago, the daughter of William and Imogene (Baker) Mitchell. Rhonda married Joe Cloonen on Sept. 17, 1966, in Irwin.

Rhonda worked in the family business, Cloonen Trucking. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed birdwatching and shopping.

Rhonda was a parishioner of St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Irwin.

Surviving are her husband, Joe Cloonen, of Irwin; one son, Chris Cloonen, of Irwin; one daughter, Melissa Cloonen, of Herscher; seven grandchildren, Megan, Garth, Leroy, Benjamin, Kaitlynn, Dale and Noah; three great-grandchildren, Hailey, Samantha and Brianna; five sisters, Alice Johnston, Cindy Fabian, Paula Ditta, Carol Murray and Barb Cantone; five brothers, Mike Mitchell, Howard Mitchell, Bart Mitchell, John Mitchell and Jeff Mitchell; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Greg; one daughter-in-law, Brandi Cloonen; one sister, Sue; and one brother, Brett Cloonen.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, also at the funeral home. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service.

Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.

Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Irwin.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care, Bourbonnais.

