john taylor

BROOK, IND. — John R. Taylor, 78, of Brook, Ind., passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, on Monday (Sept. 14, 2020).

He was born in Watseka, on Feb. 11, 1942, the son of John Wilbur and Emma Doreen (Haste) Taylor. John married Judy Smith, in Sheldon, on June 11, 1960. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Roger (Terry) Taylor, of Donovan; one daughter, Kendra Taylor, of Donovan; one sister, Margaret Daniels, of Iroquois; five grandchildren, Trevor Page (Stephanie), Ben (Rachel) Taylor, Skyler Page (Deseray), Kelsey (Shane) Heath, and Jessi Page (Levi); one great-granddaughter, Remington; and many special nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one son, Matthew.

Mr. Taylor was a life-long farmer. He was a die-hard John Deere and Ford customer, and loved antique tractors. John enjoyed and never missed watching his grandchildren’s sports events.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Sue Spurlin will officiate. Burial will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery in Donovan.

Memorials may be made to Morris Chapel Cemetery in Donovan.

