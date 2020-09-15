Obituary budget Sept. 15

Done - Flag - Lenny O'Connor - $250 obit - pd via check sent to Pam - With photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Flag - Dennis Smith - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Mildred Hibler - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Barbara Gaunce - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Catherine Lawless - $250 obit - with photo -sent - no flag

Done - Lois Reader - $340 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Joan Clements - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Death notices: Berger, Judd

Past services: Several