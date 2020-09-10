David Hill

GILMAN — David “Dave” W. Hill, 73, passed away at his home in Gilman, on Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020).

David was born in Watseka, on June 27, 1947, the son of Martha and Wayne Hill.

He graduated from Gilman High School in 1965 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He proudly served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1969. After returning from war, David worked at Bunge Edible Oils in Bourbonnais, until he retired in 2015.

David enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and loved the Chicago Bears and White Sox. He had an incredible, twisted sense of humor and was the type of guy that would give you the shirt off his back. In his own words, “it was all fun and games until the end.”

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Hill; daughter, Karey Tammen (David Tammen, husband); five grandchildren, Alex Hill, Hunter Hill, Jacob Hill, Payton Tammen and Sophia Tammen; one great-grandchild, Ghosia Hill; and a brother, James Hill.

He was preceded in death by a son, Dr. Sean Hill.

A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Inside Out in Gilman. Internment will be in the Danville National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

