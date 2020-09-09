KEMPTON — Randy Clapp, 67, of Kempton, passed away Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) at his home.

He was born Jan. 26, 1953, in Pontiac, the son of LeRoy and Annabel Jacobs Clapp.

On Feb. 20, 1993, he married Holly Robertson Travis.

Randy owned Randy’s Service in Kempton for 44 years. In addition, he farmed with his father and brother and partnered in a horse and carriage business.

He was a graduate of Tri-Point High School.

Randy was former fire chief of the Kempton Fire Protection District and former Cabery Specials 4-H leader. Randy was a life-long cowboy and loved his horses and farming.

Surviving are his wife, Holly Clapp, of Kempton; one son and daughter-in-law, John and Peggy Clapp, of Loves Park; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Nicole and Nate Dunnill, of Limestone, and Heather and Paul Richie, of Kempton; one stepson, Matt and Julee Travis, of Lawrence, Kan.; one stepdaughter, Tammy and Mike Fritchtnitch, of Morris; one brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Cyndy Clapp, of Kempton; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Sandy and Larry Walter, of Springfield, and Kathy and Leo Weber, of Cabery; along with 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Gary.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the family farm. Procession will leave at 2 p.m. on Saturday and proceed to Broughton Cemetery in Broughton Township for a graveside service.

There will be a celebration of life back at the farm starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

