HERSCHER — Deborah “Debbie” Lareau, 66, of Herscher, passed away Sunday (Sept. 6, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 13, 1953, in Kankakee, the daughter of Arthur J. Ward and Edna J. Hertz. Debbie married James N. Lareau on Nov. 24, 1973, at Central Christian Church in Kankakee.

Debbie retired after being a 30-year employee of the State Bank of Herscher. She was a graduate of Herscher High Schoool.

Her hobbies included gardening, crocheting and cooking.

Debbie was a charter member of the Herscher Christian Church.

Surviving are her husband, James Lareau, of Herscher; one daughter, Amanda and Eric Reneau, of Carol Stream; one brother, Kevin and Penny Ward, of Manteno; two grandchildren, Kyler Ann and Dylan James; and one niece and one nephew, Angie Sommer and Craig Sommer.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, also at the funeral home, with the Pastor Sam Stow officiating. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Per CDC guidelines, please observe all mask and social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice of Bourbonnais.

