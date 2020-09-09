BOURBONNAIS — Amy DeMarah, 67, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) at her home.

She was born Aug. 22, 1953, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ambrose and Maxine Bertrand Martel.

Amy married Edward DeMarah on Sept. 22, 1973, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kankakee.

She was a retired office manager for Soy Capital Bank.

Amy was a 1971 graduate of Bishop McNamara High School.

She was former president of the PTO at Maternity B.V.M.

Amy enjoyed gardening, reading and socializing with her neighbors. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are her husband, Edward DeMarah, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Carrie and Andy Cox, of Bourbonnais; two grandchildren, Carly and Emily; three sisters, Kathy and Angelo Zammuto, of Belvidere, Mary Martel and John Carr, of Houston, Texas, and Barb and Steve Blake, of Kankakee; along with 11 nieces and nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Riana Sweet.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.