Robert Kampe

MILFORD — Robert “Bob” Kampe, of Milford and formerly of Green Garden Township, passed away peacefully with family at his side Friday (Sept. 4, 2020).

Surviving are his loving daughter, Christine Kampe; his grandchildren, Natalie Kampe and Mason Boudreau; his siblings, Betty (James, deceased) and Beverly (Bob) Homerding; nieces and nephews, Vicki (Chuck) Rademacher, Kathy (Randy) Dahlman, Mark (Misty) Hobbs, Dan (Amanda) Hobbs and Steve (Lisa) Homerding.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Arthur and Shirley (nee Schmuhl) Kampe.

Bob was a proud veteran serving our country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He attended Joliet Junior College and received his associate’s degree in agriculture.

Bob enjoyed hunting and was a member of the NRA and the Manhattan American Legion Post 935. He also enjoyed anything farm related and he especially liked tractor pulls. Bob took special interest in being an organic farmer and raising cattle. Above all, spending time with his family and friends brought him the greatest joy.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, until the 11:45 a.m. funeral service at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan. Interment, with full military honors, will take place in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

