Jerry Breymeyer

FRANKFORT — Jerry Lee Breymeyer, 77, of Frankfort, passed away Friday (Sept. 4, 2020) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

He was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Frankfort, the son of Fred and Rose Heuer Breymeyer.

Jerry retired from the Will County Carpenters Union Local 174, where he spent several years working for Joliet Bridge.

He loved the outdoors and cooking. He was a collector of antiques, guns and knives.

Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam during the war.

Surviving are two daughters, Rhonda Allen, of Bourbonnais, and Shelly Breymeyer, of Bourbonnais; three sisters, Irma Paul (the late Kevin), of Texas, Betty Gallagher, of Manhattan, and Patricia Doran (the late Jack), of Buckley; two brothers, Wayne and Barbara Breymeyer, of Clifton, and Thomas and Cheryl Breymeyer, of Griffith, Ind.; five grandchildren, Cody, Meghan, Cerrena, Terah and Cale, all of Bourbonnais; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Fern (John) Thompson.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Per CDC guidelines, please observe all mask and social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno or Uplifted Care Hospice in Bourbonnais.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.