KANKAKEE — Howard “Dale” Smith, 79, of Kankakee, met his Savior on Wednesday (Sept. 2, 2020) at his home.

He was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Charleston, Mo., the son of Harvey and Pauline “Newsom” Smith.

Dale married his first wife, Joyce Beegle, on April 12, 1963. From this marriage, Dale is survived by his daughter, Tina Akers, of Arizona; his son, Howard Smith Jr. (Sue), of Arizona; daughters Tracy (Joe) Lagacy, of St. Anne, and Taunya (Michael Denoyer) Smith, of Ashkum. Also surviving are a brother, Larry (Lois) Smith, of Naples, Fla.; two stepsisters, Linda Wood and Sharon Beegle; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He married Penelope Nelson on Oct. 18, 1991, in Bradley. Surviving are his son, Keith (Arlene) Reel, of Bourbonnais; daughter, Rebecca (Tim) Carter, of Tennessee; son, Brad (Ann) Reel, of Indiana; daughter, Katey (Eric) Compton, of Homer Glen; 10 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Preceding him in death were his parents; Joyce Beegle; Penelope Nelson; Andrew and Jerry Beegle; two brothers, David “Earl” Smith and Gary Smith; and one sister, Linda Froelich.

Dale proudly served in the U.S. Navy from Jan. 5, 1959, until he was honorably discharged from the Navy with the rank of BM3 on Sept 1, 1962. During his time in the Navy, he served on the U.S.S. Purdy and completed two Mediterranean tours.

He worked for Roper Corporation for 20 years, and then worked in maintenance at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno for 20 years until he retired in 2005.

Dale was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed gardening, doing yard work and liked working his crossword puzzles. Most of all, Dale loved spending time with family.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, until the 2 p.m. service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Brandon Carter will officiate.

As per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required for attendance.

Burial will follow in Aroma Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice.

