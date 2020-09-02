John Hassett

MANTENO — John B. Hassett, 67, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Aug. 27, 2020) at his home.

He was born May 1, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Bernard John and Mary (Kassman) Hassett. John married Lisa Ravens on Aug. 20, 2016, in Manteno.

John grew up near the Kankakee River State Park. As a boy, he explored the former Potawatomi Village nearby. He was impressed with their local contributions and burial mound and studied Potawatomi history throughout his life.

He attended Bourbonnais schools, and graduated from Northern Illinois University. He taught science full time at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and part time at Kankakee Community College. As a young man, he lived in the former Altorf One Room Schoolhouse where he was a student in the 1950s and 1960s. When John retired, he became a master gardener, master naturalist, KCC Lifelong Learning Institute Board Member and teacher of many LLI courses, and life member and treasurer of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society.

John was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church in Manteno and owner of a painting business.

He traveled the nation and world extensively and taught many travelogues. John was always educating himself as an avid reader and taking classes for personal enrichment. He was a motivator of others to pursue education, donate to the community and travel. John enjoyed cruising, trying new cuisines, golfing, bowling, learning to play the piano, studying astronomy, and watching PBS, BBC and comedy shows.

He found humor in everything. John was upbeat and happy, a colorful raconteur, and always said “thank you” at the end of a conversation. John was devoted to his wife, family and friends. He impressed on everyone the importance of giving to others and personally contributed to many charitable organizations.

Surviving are his wife, Lisa Hassett, of Manteno; two sisters, Bette Hardesty (Rick Hedin), of Lake Mary, Fla., and Carla (Gary) Papineau, of Kankakee; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Virginia Ravens; special sister-in-law, Georgann Butterfield; nieces and nephews, John Hardesty, Jeanne Hardesty, Julie Hardesty and Leann Mikeska; and two great-nephews, Ryder Mikeska and Hudson Mikeska.

Preceding him in death were his first wife, Diane Hatch Hassett; and his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

Per CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and observe all social distancing guidelines.

Inurnment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

