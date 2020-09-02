David Beckner

BOURBONNAIS — David L. Beckner, 60, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) in Lake Geneva, Wis., while on a golf trip with his son and their close friends.

He was born Oct. 7, 1959, in Kankakee, the son of Louis and Josephine Beckner.

David married Cheryl Pool on Oct. 1, 1982, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

He was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

David was most recently an employee of Ecolab after retiring with 37 years of service from Armstrong World Industries.

He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed traveling, collecting and drinking wine, and golfing. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.

Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Beckner, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Ellen Beckner, of Libertyville; one daughter and son-in-law, Ashley Beckner and Matt Harris, of Austin, Texas; one sister, Nancy Ruel and Gary Weber, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Lou Beckner, of Zionsville, Ind.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Dean Hutson, of Bourbonnais, Bonnie and Mike Gross, of Chebanse, Debbie and Kirk Redenius, of Cadiz, Ky., and Jennifer Pool, of Jacksonville; many nieces and nephews; and his grand-dog, Ruby.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James “Jim” and Barb Pool; and his brother-in-law, Bill Pool.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. A funeral service will follow and will be limited to immediate family only due to COVID-19. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service.

Please practice social distancing. Face masks fully covering nose and mouth will be required at all times. Please be prepared to wait outside as only a certain number of people will be allowed in the building at one time.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.