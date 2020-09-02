angela rutledge

WATSEKA — Angela Lynn Rutledge, 72, of Watseka, passed away Aug. 24, 2020, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

She was born Sept. 16, 1947, in Danville, the daughter of Charles and Vonna (Knerr) Rutledge.

Surviving are her mother, Vonna Boughton, of Watseka; two brothers, Rollin (Patricia) Boughton, of Watseka, and Doug (Paula) Rutledge, of California; two sisters, Evelyn Boughton Ferry (Larry Herman), of Chicago, and Jackie (Art) Rutledge-Woolard, of East Peoria; six nephews, Spencer Boughton, of Champaign, Collin Boughton, of Champaign, Blayne Fouse, of Taiwan, Samyul Fouse, of Gilman, Seth Kaufmann, of Chicago, and Mathew Ferry, of Chicago; and three nieces, Dusti Kaufmann, of Chicago, Ashley Shurpit, of Chicago, and Jordan Allen, of Colorado.

Preceding her in death were her father; stepfather; and one brother, Randy Rutledge.

Angela was a 1965 graduate of Watseka High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Governors State and retired from the Iroquois County Finance Department.

Her hobbies included crafting, sewing and baking. She loved to travel, and had traveled to Alaska, Hawaii and Europe. Angela was fun-loving, kind and a generous person to everyone.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Robert Lamb will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.