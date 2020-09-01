Death notices: Sept. 1, 2020

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Luanne Grube</strong>, 84, of Bradley, were held Aug. 25 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Luane passed away Aug. 18, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded. Pallbearers were Jeff Hartman, Joe Garcia, Mark and Bryan LaMore, and John and Eric Hillis.

Graveside services for <strong>George Edward Hock Jr.</strong>, 61, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 28 in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Deacon Greg Clodi officiated. George passed away March 16, 2020.

Funeral services for <strong>Richard Joseph LaFond,</strong> 81, of St. Anne, were held Aug. 3 at Clancy-Gernon-Houke Funeral Home in St. Anne. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Richard passed away July 27, 2020. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jessica, Kyle, Ty and Daryle “Butch” LaFond, Arnold Torres and Jack Nicholson.

Funeral services for <strong>William H. Nagle</strong>, 93, of Spring Hill, Fla., were held Aug. 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. William passed away Aug. 16, 2020. Entombment was in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Kankakee.

Memorial visitation for <strong>Ryan Joseph Pelletier,</strong> 30, of Kankakee, was held Aug. 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Ryan passed away Aug. 24, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral services for <strong>Dale Albert Surprenant</strong>, 72, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 24 at Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grant Park, with the Rev. Dan Herold officiating. Dale passed away Aug. 18, 2020. Interment was in St. George Cemetery, St. George.