KANKAKEE — Ryan Pelletier (Alli Hastings), 30, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Aug. 24, 2020).

He was born March 13, 1990, in Kankakee, to Ronald J. and Laurie Pelletier.

He was employed at Lowes in Bradley and loved all his “family” and friends there.

Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Laurie and Mike Pelletier, of Bourbonnais; fiancée, Emily Loera and their children, Gabe and Clara; four brothers, Jason (Angela) Goselin, Michael (Amanda) Brown, and Robert Pelletier, all of Bourbonnais, and Alex (April) Pelletier, of Peotone; one sister, Karen (Mike) Frey, of Virginia; stepgrandparents, Barbara and Gary Bisaillon, of Bourbonnais; his aunt, Susie (Bruce) Rayman, of Clifton; his uncle, Don (Margo) Demarah, of Bourbonnais; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his beloved cats, Foster and Peanut.

He loved playing PlayStation 4 with his family and friends, watching NASCAR and was a Green Bay Packers fan.

Preceding him in death were his father; one brother, Ronald W. “Ronnie” Pelletier; one aunt, Kathy Demarah; one uncle, Robert M. Goselin; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Everyone that knew Ryan (Alli) loved him. He had a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

A memorial visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.