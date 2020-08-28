NEW LENOX — John Brucker passed away on the morning of Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, during his morning swim with his partner, Jodi Maxstadt.

A native of Phoenix, Ariz., John became an adopted son of the Chicago area where he fulfilled his lifelong passion for learning and educating.

A graduate of Phoenix Country Day School in Arizona, John taught at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School while attending the University of Illinois in the evenings until his graduation. He continued his studies at Governors State University and his teaching career at Plainfield North High School and Plainfield Central High School.

John created a life with his wife, Carol Brucker, and lovingly cared for her until she succumbed to Alzheimer’s Disease.

He is survived by his partner, Jodi Maxstadt; his daughter, Kristin Brucker; and his siblings, Lucie Mills, Jay Mills, Leslie Skarecky and Mary Brammer.

John will be remembered as a devoted caregiver, teacher, fixer of cars, helper of those in need and lover of life.

To honor John’s life please consider making a donation to either Save the Children or The Alzheimer’s Association.