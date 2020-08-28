James Boudreau

MIDLAND CITY, ALA. — James Michael Boudreau, 68, of Midland City, Ala., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away July 15, 2020, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born Nov. 18, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Donald M. and Isabelle V. (Slick) Boudreau. James married Diane Kay Meyer on April 5, 1975.

James loved the Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, Cubs and NASCAR racing.

Surviving are his wife, Diane; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sherry (Steve) Anderson, Bill (Linda) Meyer, Julius (Dawn) Meyer, Darlene (James) Leohr, Paul (Nancilynn) Meyer and Dale (Lisa) Meyer; special friends, Ed and Stacy Meyer; plus many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Judith Boudreau; mother and fathers-in-law, Roselma and Ed Clocksin and Julius Meyer; plus four beloved fur babies, Chivas, Dusty, Kristi and Annie.

A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.

Masks and social distancing are required, as per CDC guidelines.

Memorials may be made to Kankakee Humane Society or Day Spring Hospice in Alabama.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.