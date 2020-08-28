Daniel Suess

MANTENO — Daniel C. Suess, 74, of Manteno and formerly of Herscher, passed away Aug. 23, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

He was born Sept. 2, 1945, the son of Harold and Rosa (Saaijenga) Suess.

Daniel proudly served our county in the U.S. Air Force.

He was a banker and the former vice president of State Bank of Herscher.

Daniel was a member of the Herscher Athletic Club, the Herscher Lions Club and Trinity Lutheran Church.

He served as past Mayor of Herscher and was an avid Cubs and Packers fan.

Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael (Emelia) Suess, of Cooksville, and Steve Suess, of Bloomington; a stepdaughter, Brandy Perry, of Herscher; four grandchildren, Makayla, Ashley, Cole Perry and Aubry Suess; two sisters and brothers-in-law, June (Tom) Kelly, Sylvia (Bill) Hillman; and four brothers and sisters-in-law, George (Tommie) Suess, Dick (Joanne) Suess, Harvey (JoAnn) Suess and Jim (Shirley) Suess.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. The funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.

Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

