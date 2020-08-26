BOURBONNAIS — Dolores Croix (nee Karmowski), 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.

Dolores was married to Thomas Croix. He preceded her in death.

She was also the mother of Bruce (Patricia), of Bradley, the late Jeffrey (Tina), of Highland Park, Laura Croix, of Anchorage, Alaska, Donna (William) Croix-Sorfleet, of Moss Beach, Calif., and John (Donna), of Bartlett. She was the grandmother of Lauren, Heather, Amanda, Jennifer, Michael, Brian, Sara, John, Julie, Nikki, Kacie, Samantha, Melanie and Thomas; great-grandmother of Eden, Amelia, Theo, Kenzie, Cecil, Arthur, Maren and Sebastian; and sister of the late Edward Karmowski, the late Virginia Magero and the late Anne Karmowski.

Dolores retired in 1994 as a nurse for Holy Cross Hospital after 20 years of service.

She was a member of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. She enjoyed traveling, going to the theater, gardening and spending time with family and friends.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Maternity B.V. M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.

Memorials may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

