Death notices: Aug. 25, 2020

Death notices

<strong>Carolyn Mae Hari,</strong> 96, of Phoenix, Ariz. and formerly of Cissna Park, passed away Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.

<strong>M. Virginia (nee Olds) McCullough,</strong> 97, of Morris, passed away Thursday (Aug. 20, 2020) at Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory in Braidwood.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Mary L. Carley</strong>, 92, of Watseka, were held Aug. 15 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Mary passed away Aug. 8, 2020. Burial was in Flesher Cemetery, Crescent City. Pallbearers were Ryan, Blake, Dillon, Cody, Tyler and Tristan Carley.

Funeral services for <strong>Gerald G. “Jerry” Jackson</strong>, 85, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 17 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Gerald passed away Aug. 8, 2020. Burial was in St. James Cemetery in Irwin.

Funeral services for <strong>Geraldine Rose McGregor,</strong> 91, of Bonfield, were held July 21 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Geraldine passed away July 12, 2020. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Mathew, Dylan, Ethan and Jake McGregor, Justin Hampton and Brandon Kleszynski.

Funeral services for <strong>Joy Lewis “Jay” Melton Sr.</strong>, 75, of Bradley, were held Thursday, Aug. 20 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Jay passed away Aug. 17, 2020.

Funeral services for <strong>Darlene Stephens</strong>, 94, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 21 at American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. David Russell officiating. Darlene passed away Aug. 17, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Andrew Martin, Mason Walters. Steve Kerschke and Chris Yates.