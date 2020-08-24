WATSEKA — M. Dwayne Hallock, 88, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Aug. 21, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 25, 1931, in Hoopeston, the son of Martin and Alta (Clute) Hallock. He married Christine Anne Mear on Sept. 27, 1958, in Martinton. She preceded him in death April 2, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donald; and one daughter, Deborah Anne Lubbert.

Surviving are two daughters, Michele Marie Hallock, of Aurora, Colo., and Mary Hallock, of Chicago.

Mr. Hallock was a member of the Watseka American Legion Post 23.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from January of 1952 until January of 1954 during the Korean War.

From a young age, he enjoyed working with his father at the grain elevator.

He graduated from Donovan High School, where he met his wife, Christine.

After he was honorably discharged from the military in 1954, he worked as a farmer and in factories until he started working with the sheriff’s department in 1967, where he would serve 27 years until he retired in 1994.

Mr. Hallock was a train enthusiast and enjoyed going to train shows and expanding his collection he started as a child. He also enjoyed reading about trains and history, going to family reunions, watching football, basketball and baseball, and was an avid Cubs fan.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, until the 1 p.m. funeral services at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka, with graveside military rites by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.

Memorials may be made to Watseka American Legion Post 23.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.