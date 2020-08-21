Fern Becker

FAIRMONT — Fern M. Becker, 92, of Fairmount and formerly of Milford, passed away at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at her daughter’s home.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, in Diers Hall at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville.

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed; please bring your mask.

Funeral arrangements are by Baier Family Funeral Services of Flatville.

A family funeral service will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville, with burial to follow in Saint John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Schwer.

She was born Jan. 6, 1928, in Grant Park, the daughter of Walter and Frieda Wieggle Bredemeier. She married Erwin Becker on Dec. 14, 1946, at St. Lucas Evangelical Church, Beecher. He preceded her in death Feb. 8, 2007.

Surviving are three daughters, Elaine Wilson, of Fairmount, Beverly (Rev. James) Lehmann, of Fithian, Linda (Eddie Boutilier) March, of Sidney; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Florence Miller, of Watseka.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jacob March.

She grew up on the farm, married a farmer and farmed by his side for many years. Fern and her husband also owned and operated Becker’s Tempco in Milford until retirement.

Fern was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville. She had always been very involved in the life of the church. She served as an Iroquois County election judge for 20 years and spent a number of years on a bowling league. She enjoyed sewing and doing cross stitch projects.

Memorials may be made to the North American Lutheran Seminary (Schifrin Scholarship Fund) or Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville.

