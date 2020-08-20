Darlene Stephens

BOURBONNAIS — Darlene M. Stephens, 94, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Monday (Aug. 17, 2020).

Darlene was born Jan. 25, 1926, in Clifton, the daughter of Albert and Lucille (Schultz) Meyer. She married Phillip A. Stephens on Nov. 14, 1948, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church parsonage in Chebanse. He preceded her in death Oct. 5, 1996.

She enjoyed reading, collecting antiques and quilting for church. Darlene was a devoted member of American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais, for several years.

Surviving are her son, Mark (Mary Ann) Stephens, of Kankakee; daughter, Marsha (Randy) Kerschke, of Kankakee; sister-in-law, Melba Meyer, of Chebanse; brother-in-law, Bill Foster, of Marion; three grandchildren, Stephen (Taylor) Kerschke, of Omaha, Neb., Laura (Christopher) Yates, of Noblesville, Ind., and Paul Stephens, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; six great-grandchildren, Jackson Stephens, Colten Yates, Gage Yates, Noelle Yates, Charlie Kerschke and George Kerschke; lifelong friend, Mabel Hartman, of Kankakee; friends, Teresa Mau, of Kankakee, and Phyliss Pigusch, of Bradley; and her beloved cat, Abby.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Howard Meyer; and her sister and brother-in-law, Nelda (Wesley) Walters.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, until the 11 a.m. service at American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. David Russell officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

As per CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

