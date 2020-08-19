Robert Scott

PEQUOT LAKES, MINN. — Robert Beman “Bob” Scott, 89, passed away Aug. 5, 2020, at his home in Pequot Lakes, Minn.

He was born to Harry and Essa Mae (Beman) Scott on Oct. 31, 1930, in Montezuma, Iowa. He was the oldest of two children.

Bob served in the National Guard from 1947 to 1955. He was a member of the Methodist Church, El Kaaba Shriners, Masons and Elks.

He was united in marriage to Marcia Ann Woodward, his high school sweetheart, on Jan. 20, 1952, in Villisca, Iowa.

Bob graduated from Villisca High School in 1948. After high school, he was with Beatrice Foods Co. for 24 years, eventually becoming regional sales manager in Minnesota. In 1972, the family moved to Kankakee, to open a Plywood Minnesota franchise. Bob and Marcia retired in 1993 and purchased a winter home in Mesa, Ariz., where he served as president of the home association for several years.

After 45 years in Illinois, Bob and Marcia returned to Minnesota. Bob enjoyed the lake country he loved it especially during his final days.

Cherishing his memory are his wife, Marcia Scott, of Pequot Lakes, Minn.; daughters, Merilee Scott Eckhardt (husband Marty), of Sacramento, Calif., and Melinde Scott, of Pequot Lakes, Minn.; and grandson, Maxwell “Max” Eckhardt, of Sacramento, Calif.

A celebration of life will take place Sept. 6. Please contact Merilee or Melinde for details.

Funeral arrangements are by Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes, Minn.

