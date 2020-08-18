Raymond Korup

ST. ANNE — Raymond Lee Korup, “Pappa Ray,” 87, of St. Anne, passed away Friday (Aug. 14, 2020) at his home in St. Anne.

A memorial service will be at a future date.

He was born June 25, 1933, in Chicago, the son of Samuel Friend and Ruth Berg. Raymond married Karen Korup Duchene on Oct. 13, 1977. She survives, of St. Anne.

Raymond was still actively working as a retailer until his passing.

Surviving are his sons, David Korup, of Albuquerque, N.M., from a previous marriage, Richard Korup, of Bourbonnais, previous marriage, and Dennis Duchene, of Carlsbad, Calif.; daughter, Deborah Geike, of Bourbonnais, previous marriage, and Lisa (Christopher) Schneider, of Saint Charles; sisters, Harriet (Mike) Friedlander, of Lincoln, Calif., and Rose Reiwitch, of Sacramento, Calif.; five grandchildren, Caitlin (Evan) Wehrle, Olivia (Alex) Grabacki, Madeleine Overlock, Lauren Duchene and Tyler Duchene; and one great-grandchild, baby Jack. Ray was considered a second father to many others!

Preceding him in death were his brother, William Korup; and brother-in-law, Bill Reiwitch.

Ray was a member of Jewish community. He loved playing cards with friends, reading and spending time with his pets. Ray was also an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.

He attended the University of Illinois at Chicago, and Roosevelt University.

Ray’s love for people and hard-working ethics made him a successful retailer. He managed 16 women’s fashion stores in the midwest, including Lecoor’s in downtown Kankakee for more than 30 years. Upon closure of New York Corporation, he opened his own business, Advantage Specialty, which he proudly worked until the day he died.