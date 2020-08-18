Death notices: Aug. 18, 2020

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Frank Albert Carlson</strong>, 71, of Manteno, were held Aug. 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Thomas Theneth officiating. Frank passed away Aug. 4, 2020. Inurnment was in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip. Pallbearers were Dan Waters, Todd and T.J. Trench, Robert and Mark Boyich, Mat Milewski, Dan Carlson and Michael Kintz.

Private funeral Mass for <strong>Genevra M. Gooding,</strong> 101, of Watseka, were held Aug. 14 at St. John Catholic Church in Earl Park, Ind., with the Rev. Rob Bernotas officiating. Genevra passed away Aug. 8, 2020. Burial was in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Kentland, Ind. Pallbearers were Patrick, Michael, Joseph, Jason and Maxwell Gooding, and Mark Zumwalt.

Funeral services for <strong>Jerry L. Orr,</strong> 81, of Rosiclare, were held Aug. 10 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Jerry passed away Aug. 2, 2020. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno. Pallbearers were David Benjamin, Dean Papineau, Kenton Frimel, Matt Chicke, Dakota Becker and Rick Bewsey Jr.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Arlene F. Wesolowski</strong>, 78, of Manteno, were held Aug. 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. Arlene passed away Aug. 4, 2020. Burial was in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City. Pallbearers were Ben and Andrew Wesolowski, Nicholas Schaaf, Doug Matulka, Michael Paulopowlos and Phillip Yarbrough.