KANKAKEE — Mary Lee Fitzpatrick, 68, of Kankakee, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020) from her home, with her son by her side.

A time for viewing will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

A mask is required along with social distancing.

There is a limit of 50 people for the service.

Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. will officiate. with interment in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

Mary was born the daughter of Ira D. Sr. and Lela Mae Campbell Fitzpatrick, in Chicago, on March 27, 1952. She had been employed at Manteno Mental Health Center and retired from Shapiro Developmental Center after many years of service.

Mary was a Sun River Terrace Village Trustee, a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital and was a part of the Foster Grandparent program. Mary had been a member of Greater Grace Church, Momence.

She loved crocheting, taking pictures, gardening and listening to gospel music.

Surviving are her sons, David N. Fitzpatrick and John Sydney Fitzpatrick, both of Kankakee; her sister, Veronica S. Fitzpatrick; and brother, Michael D. Fitzpatrick; granddaughter, Khloe D. Fitzpatrick; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Ira Sr. and Lela; and her brother, Ira Jr.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.