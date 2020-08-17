MOMENCE — Joseph Peterson, a former Momence resident, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at the age of 83, in Milwaukie, Ore., surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born to Axel Peterson and Alice Haslett-Peterson, of Momence, on March 19, 1937, in Chicago. Joe attended St. Rita’s High School in Chicago for two years and returned to Momence where he played basketball and baseball for the Momence Redskins, and graduated from Momence High School with the Class of 1955/1956.

Joe was married to Emily Rehmer-Peterson on Sept. 1, 1957, in Momence.

In January of 1969, Joe and his family moved to Medford, Ore., and they resided there until June of 2019.

Joe and Emily owned and operated their family business, Apex Business Forms, Inc., in Medford, until retirement in 1997.

In his retirement, he volunteered with the SMART program, reading to school children and enjoyed many rounds of golf with his friends and loved ones. He enjoyed 21 yearly family reunions, fondly called “The Pete Retreat,” with his family, kids and grandkids, to celebrate yearly highlights and be with each other.

As a devoted Catholic, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Third and Fourth Degrees. Joe was known for his generosity and charitable contributions.

He was an avid sports fan and a lifelong follower of the Chicago Bears, Chicago White Sox and Oregon State University Beavers. He was interested in sports at all levels, and coached American Legion Baseball in Momence, and freshman basketball at St. Mary’s High School in Medford.

Surviving are his sister, Dorothea Glielmi, of Mokena; wife, Emily; two sons, Dan (Karen) and Eric; three daughters, Dianne Kerkoch (Doug), Julie Sanford (Mark), and Patty Rose (Bill); 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of christian burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Milwaukie, Ore. Inurnment will be in Siskiyou Memorial Cemetery, Medford, Ore.

In honor of Joe, tell a joke, cheer loudly at a sporting event, bet on the underdog, read a book to a child and give generously to a charity of your choosing.

Memorials may be made to your local food bank in Joe’s name.

The family added, “May the luck of the Irish always be with you!”