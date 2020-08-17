KANKAKEE — On Aug. 3, 2020, Cynthia Melvin Smith, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 72.

Cynthia was born Feb. 23, 1948, the daughter of Anthony and Virginia Jankuski, in Chicago.

She went to Peotone High School, then studied law at Governors State University. Cynthia worked at Manteno Mental Health Hospital, worked as a child care advocate, and lastly a school librarian before retiring. One of Cynthia’s biggest successes was dedicating more than 20 years to being a foster parent to more than 300 children. Her door was always open to any child who just needed to feel loved.

Cindy enjoyed going to all of her kids’ sporting events, gardening, garage saling, trying her luck on the casino boat, and playing Nertz with Marcia, her best friend for more than 40 years. And yet more than anything, she loved cooking Sunday dinner for her family to come home and enjoy!

Preceding her in death were her parents, Anthony and Virginia Jankuski; her husband, B.W. Smith; her brother, Anton Jankuski; her sister, Mary Lee; and her brother-in-law, David Lee.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her four sons, Anthony Melvin, Richard Melvin, Jason Melvin, and DeAngelo Smith; her daughter, Jassmine Smith; her daughters-in-law, Mary, Dorinda and Jynell; her sister, Charmain Morgan and her husband Don; her sister-in-law, Shelly Jankuski; her 12 grandkids; 17 great-grandkids; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and family members.

The family would like to invite friends and family to a celebration of life from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Shreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.

“She will forever be in our memories, always in our hearts, and missed forever more,” the family said.