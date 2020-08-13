Shirley Ulrich Riddle

VAN BUREN, ARK. — Shirley Joan Ulrich Riddle, 88, of Van Buren, Ark., passed away Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) in a local nursing home.

She was a retired bookkeeper for St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, a deaf interperatur and instructor of sign language at WestArk (UAFS) College in Ft. Smith, Ark., and a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Smith.

Shirley enjoyed camping.

She was born Aug. 7, 1932, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of Joe and Thelma (Stanford) Parrish. Her parents preceded her in death. Shirley was also preceded in death by her first husband of 60 years, Fred Ulrich; her second husband of nine years, Charlie Riddle; and three grandsons, Jake Cole, and Dakota and Ethan MacPeek.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral arrangements are by Ocker Funeral Home of Alma, Ark.

Survivors include a daughter, Susette Cole and husband Tom, of Kankakee, and grandson, Steven Cole, of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Jeanette MacPeek and husband Donald, of Alma, Ark., along with grandchildren, Josh MacPeek and wife Marie, of Riverside, Ark., Jacob MacPeek and wife Beth, of Russellville, Ark., Joann Crouch, of Alma, Ark., Gabe MacPeek and wife Brandee, of Alma, Ark., Molly Wahl and husband Eric, of South Whitley, Ind., Bethany Williams, of Ft. Smith, Ark., and Tatiana MacPeek, of Alma, Ark.; a son, Joe Ulrich and wife Bibiana, of Bourbonnais, and grandchildren, Kara Furgeson and husband Bobby, of Indianapolis, Ind., Ryan Ulrich, of Seattle, Wash., Mary Anne Sodon and husband Conner, of Hay Market, Va., and Jenny Ulrich, of the Quad Cities area, Illinois; along with numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Pinecrest Camp, 258 County Road 5560, Ozone, AR 72854

