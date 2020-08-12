Joyce Wall

WEST PEORIA — Joyce Smith Wall, 87, of West Peoria and formerly of Watseka, passed away in West Peoria on Friday, April 17, 2020, due to natural causes.

Joyce was born Sept. 10, 1932, in Rensselaer, Ind., the only daughter of Don and Louella (Kanne) Smith. After the death of her mother in 1934, she was raised by Ray O. and Lois (Reisling) Smith, also of Rensselaer. She attended Rensselaer schools and graduated from Rensselaer High School in 1950. Joyce was always very proud of her attendance of Indiana American Legion Auxiliary Hoosier Girls State.

She married Wayne Wall in Rensselaer, June 3, 1950. They were married for 64 years until his death in 2013. They made their home in the Watseka area. In the early years of their marriage Joyce was a homemaker and helped Wayne on the farm. She later worked in sales at several establishments in Watseka. In 1972, she began working at First Trust and Saving Bank in Watseka, where she became the first female loan officer. In 1979, she bought Jack and Jill children’s clothing store. Later she opened a second location in Kentland, Ind., followed by the purchase of Ashton’s, a woman’s clothing store. She opened Joyce’s Fashions in Watseka. She and Wayne opened The Right Fit men’s clothing in Kentland. During this time, they put on many fashion show luncheons at various locations in Watseka and Kentland.

Mrs. Wall spent many years supporting Wayne, her children and grandchildren at the Iroquois Coounty Fair and other livestock shows. She never missed a dance recital, graduation, birthday, confirmation, wedding or concert in which any of her kids or grandkids were involved.

Joyce was an active member of Home Extension and president of the Iroquois County Home Extension Board. She was also a member of Watseka Business and Professional Organization and the Watseka Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to her husband, Wayne, she was preceded in death by her cousins, Nancy (Smith) Stevens and Bill Smith, with whom she was raised, and one half-brother, Hal Smith.

Surviving are her three children, Paula Duis, Champaign, Sue Wall, Bloomfield, Ind., and Tom Wall (Charlotte), Hopedale; eight grandchildren, Julie Blunier (Dustin), Hanna City, Robbie Duis (Chelsea), Channing Texas, Kate Duis (Dennis Paras), Cheverly, Md., Leslie Matherly (Kyle), Bloomington, Ind., Britton Sobkoviak (Letha), Spencer, Ind., Kristin Jones (Jacob), Pontiac, Ashley Moritz (Brad), Ashkum, and Lucas Wall (Ashley), Hopedale; 10 great-grandchildren; a half-brother, Dave Smith; a sister-in-law, Betty (Wall) Leonard, Watseka; and cousins, Patty Smith and Phyllis Smith, both of Rensselaer, and Linda Smith, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Joyce’s family would like to thank the staff from Heddington Oaks for their care and kindness toward her over the last three years.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, until the 2 p.m. funeral service, both at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the Iroquois County Fair Association.

