BOURBONNAIS — Jerry L. Vinson was born in Fairmont. After attending Danville High School, where he excelled in football, he joined the Army National Guard and served active duty during the Korean Conflict. His leadership was awarded many commendations.

He married Hallie Ball in 1954. They had four children: Shelby, Rhea, Kevin and Jerome.

Jerry worked for AT&T for more than 35 years, retiring at age 57 to care for his wife, Hallie, during her illness, until her death in 1992. During his employment at AT&T, Jerry was very active in the Telephone Pioneers, a service organization that assisted several charities. He served as president and continued volunteering after his retirement. Some of his most rewarding work with the Pioneers included repairing cassette players for the visually impaired so they could listen to “talking books.” He was a volunteer counselor and mentor while employed at AT&T. His testimony for God was always in the forefront.

He served as a volunteer fireman, enthusiastic Boy Scout leader and Parent Teacher Organization president in Grant Park. He was involved with Special Olympics and committed vacation time volunteering with Hallie at the camp for youth with disabilities during the years it was held in Aroma Park. He was active in the Lions Club. He firmly believed that anything and everything could be repaired or repurposed and spent many volunteer hours helping the elderly in their homes. He was capable, confident and a joy to be near.

Early in his life Jerry recognized the need for Jesus and at age 17 committed his heart to the Lord. Jerry had a passion for serving. He began serving in 1948 at Northside Church of the Nazarene in Danville, where he taught Sunday school and continued teaching when he moved to Chicago in 1953. He also held several positions at Momence Church of the Nazarene, including Sunday school teacher and board member.

In 1993, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Fall Raymond. Together they served the Lord, family, church and community. During the years he was a member of College Church of the Nazarene, he served as Sunday school teacher and was on the church board as chairman of the building and property committee and served as a “pew pastor” to welcome newcomers. He and Marjorie led a teen group called COOL KIDS (Choosing Outstanding Options, Living Kindly in Disciplined Service). He also led the singing during services at an area group home for the developmentally disadvantaged. He and Marjorie led Prime Time, a ministry for senior citizen adults. He organized the JOB (Just Older Boys) Bible study group which he led until his health prohibited it and the group still studies under the leadership of Dr. John Hanson. Jerry had a passion for serving our Lord and Savior.

Jerry was a member of the Kankakee Valley Civil War Round Table, a study/discussion group, and was a member of the American Legion.

Preceding him in death were his first wife, Hallie; and daughter, Rhea Galfano.

Surviving are his wife, Marjorie; sons, Shelby (Tracy), Kevin (Teri), and Jerome (Brenda); stepson, Aric (Mindi) Raymond; grandchildren, Hallie (Andrew) Moyes Matheou, Vanessa Vinson, Marsee (Anthony) Mickle, Aaron Vinson, Justin Vinson, Kaylee Raymond and Tyler Raymond; and five great-grandchildren.

Jerry had a keen sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He loved to be with people, serve them, and witness about his faith in God. He wanted to be remembered as one encouraging others to live for Christ. Until near his death, he typed his prayer list so he would not forget to pray for family or anyone in need. Jerry had a close, personal relationship with Jesus Christ which was evidenced in his prayers. Some of his greatest pleasures were studying his Bible, camping and entertaining.

Please share memories and request memorial service information by e-mailing celebrateourjerry@gmail.com or by phone at 815-210-0162. Family will then make contact.

Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home staff was entrusted with cremation.

The service to celebrate his life will be officiated by Dr. Mark Quanstrom and Dr. John C. Bowling. For more information, please phone 815-210-0162 or e-mail celebrateourjerry@gmail.com. You will then be contacted by family.