KANKAKEE — Sharae Glower, 29, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (July 30, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at House of Prayer Apostolic Church, Kankakee. Attendance at funeral services is limited. Pastor Claudius Anderson will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Visitation took place Wednesday at the funeral home.

On Nov. 18, 1990, Sharae Glower was born to Raymond and Pamela Glower.

Sharae was a beautiful, loving and caring daughter. She loved her family with all her heart and they loved her too. Love is/was everything as it is today. She graduated in 2013 from Kankakee High School. She was beloved by many of the Kankakee School District 111 staff.

She was a member of the Apostolic faith church where she was baptized in Jesus’ name under the tutelage of Dr. Horace E. Smith. She also attended the House of Prayer Apostolic Church and had an endearing love for Pastor Anderson and Lady Anderson.

Sharae later attended and took on the same endearing love for Pastor Philip France and the Living Grace Church family. Sharae also had a special pastor, James Carr, who came to her home to visit and to pray with her.

She loved to hear, and would always recognize the melodious sound of her father playing the keyboards.

On July 30, 2020, Sharae departed this life into heaven and we shall see her again, the family said.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, Raymond and Pamela Glower, of Kankakee; two brothers, Raymond Glower Jr., of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Curtis Crossley, of Kankakee; one sister, Joia Crossley, of Bourbonnais; her maternal grandmother, Claudette Wilson, of Las Vegas, Nev.; nine aunts; seven uncles; two great-uncles; one great-great-uncle; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her maternal grandfather, Benjamin Wilson; her paternal grandparents, Leonard and Charlene Glower; paternal aunt, Loretta Westbrooks; paternal uncle, Walter Glower; maternal uncle, Benjamin Wilson; and paternal great-aunt, Katie Hardison.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.