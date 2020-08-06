KANKAKEE — Laura Wallace, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) at her home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at New Jackson Tabernacle in Kankakee. Attendance to the funeral services is limited. Administrative Assistant Tommy L. Wright will officiate and Pastor Jonah Harris will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

